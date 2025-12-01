Bey posted 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 loss to the Lakers.

Bey recorded his fourth double-double of the season, with all of those milestones occurring over the last eight days. The Pelicans' injury woes have earned Bey five consecutive starts. He's performed well in the adjusted role, averaging 19.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists ans 1.6 steals.