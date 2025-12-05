Pelicans' Saddiq Bey: Pours in 20 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bey finished Thursday's 125-116 loss to Minnesota with 20 points (8-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three steals in 33 minutes.
Bey continues to step up for the shorthanded Pelicans and has been on quite the run. Over his last eight games, Bey has produced averages of 18.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.6 three-pointers on 48.6 percent shooting from the field.
