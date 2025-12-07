Pelicans' Saddiq Bey: Productive again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bey racked up 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-101 loss to Brooklyn.
The fifth-year forward continues to shoulder a sizable load on offense for the injury-ravaged Pelicans. Bey has started eight straight games and scored at least 18 points in all of them, averaging 19.9 points, 8.6 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.4 steals in 34.1 minutes a contest over that stretch.
More News
-
Pelicans' Saddiq Bey: Pours in 20 points•
-
Pelicans' Saddiq Bey: Another 20-point performance•
-
Pelicans' Saddiq Bey: Posts double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Saddiq Bey: Fills stat sheet vs. Golden State•
-
Pelicans' Saddiq Bey: Third straight double-double•
-
Pelicans' Saddiq Bey: Second consecutive double-double•