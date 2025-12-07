Bey racked up 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-101 loss to Brooklyn.

The fifth-year forward continues to shoulder a sizable load on offense for the injury-ravaged Pelicans. Bey has started eight straight games and scored at least 18 points in all of them, averaging 19.9 points, 8.6 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.4 steals in 34.1 minutes a contest over that stretch.