Bey recorded 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 115-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

The veteran forward led the Pelicans' second unit in scoring, assists and made three-pointers in another productive effort. Bey has found another gear since Halloween, and over the last four games he's averaging 20.5 points, 5.0 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.5 steals in 30.5 minutes while shooting 53.6 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from long range.