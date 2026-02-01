Bey recorded 34 points (12-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one turnover across 32 minutes of Saturday's 124-114 loss to the 76ers.

Bey was a bright spot in the loss, finishing with his second-best scoring total of the season -- he put up 36 points just over a week ago on Jan. 23. He's in the midst of a terrific campaign with averages of 16.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers across 44 appearances.