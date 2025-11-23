Bey registered 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 115-98 loss to Atlanta.

Bey was sharp as a scoring weapon and was also active on the boards en route to posting his first double-double of the season. Bey has been outstanding when playing with the first unit and has scored in double digits in each of his last seven starts, but his long-term upside will remain minimal as long as Zion Williamson (hamstring), who didn't play Saturday, remains healthy.