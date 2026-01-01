Pelicans' Saddiq Bey: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bey (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Portland.
Bey is dealing with right hip soreness and is in jeopardy of missing just his second game of the season. If the 26-year-old forward joins Herbert Jones (ankle) on the sidelines, Micah Peavy, Jordan Hawkins and Bryce McGowens are candidates for increased roles. Over his last 10 outings, Bey has averaged 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 31.2 minutes per game.
