Bey (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Bey is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to a sprained left ankle. If the 26-year-old forward remains out, Derik Queen, Jordan Hawkins and Micah Peavy are candidates for increased playing time. Bey has started each of his last six appearances, averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.7 minutes per game during that span.