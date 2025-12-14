Bey is in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Bulls on Sunday.

The Pelicans cleared Zion Williamson (thigh) to return from a six-game absence, but in an effort to monitor the sixth-year forward's minutes, New Orleans will keep Bey in the starting lineup for at least Sunday's game. Bey has started in each of the Pelicans' last 10 games, and over that span he has averaged 19.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.1 steals over 33.8 minutes per game.