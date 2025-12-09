Bey registered 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Monday's 135-132 loss to the Spurs.

Despite the return of Herbert Jones, Bey remained heavily involved for the Pelicans with the team deploying a small-ball lineup. With Zion Williamson (adductor) unable to stay healthy, Bey's window for fantasy relevance could stay wide open for the foreseeable future.