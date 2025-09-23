Bey, who missed the entire 2024-25 season with a torn left ACL, said Tuesday that he'll be ready for Opening Night.

Bey said the rehab process was long and that he's just grateful to be back on the court. Even though Bey said he'll be ready for Opening Night, it's fair to expect that the Pelicans will be cautious throughout training camp and the preseason as the team builds him back up. Bey is expected to be a key reserve on the wings behind Trey Murphy and Herbert Jones in 2025-26.