Bey finished scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with two rebounds, one assist , one steal and one block across 21 minutes of Friday's 107-97 preseason win over Melbourne United.

Bey, who missed the entire 2024-25 season with a torn left ACL, saw his first taste of live action in this win. He started in place of the injured Herbert Jones (ankle), and it's a good sign that he was able to play 21 minutes in his first game back. If the Pelicans are at 100 percent for Opening Night, Bey is likely to be one of the first wings off the bench.