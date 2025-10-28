Bey recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals over 24 minutes during Monday's 122-90 loss to the Celtics.

Bey was relegated back to the bench after starting Friday in place of Yves Missi (ankle). Even with Zion Williamson (foot) missing Monday's game, Bey remained among the second unit, with New Orleans electing to elevate rookie Jeremiah Fears instead. Despite the lineup carousel being spun due to injury, Bey will still see meaningful time on the court, regardless of his position among the starters or the bench.