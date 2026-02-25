Pelicans' Saddiq Bey: Scores 18 points with six boards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bey registered 18 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Warriors.
Bey got his points, but he struggled from three-point range, failed to record any defensive statistics and also committed four turnovers in his 31 minutes of floor time. Bey will look to put together a more well-rounded outing Thursday in Utah.
