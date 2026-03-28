Bey notched 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 119-106 loss to the Raptors.

Bey is riding a strong stretch of play, and this loss to the Raptors was the seventh straight game in which he scored at least 17 points. Over that prolific span, the forward is averaging 20.1 points per game while shooting 51.1 percent from three-point range. Bey should continue to be one of the Pelicans' go-to options on offense in the final weeks of the regular season as long as he remains available to play.