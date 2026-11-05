Bey notched 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 120-113 overtime victory over the Jazz.

Bey provided an efficient scoring punch off the bench, shooting 64.3 percent from the field while finishing second on the team in points behind Zion Williamson. The forward also chipped in three assists and committed just one turnover. His scoring ability gives him some appeal in deeper formats, though his fantasy consistency will depend on maintaining a substantial role in New Orleans' rotation.