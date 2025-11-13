Bey finished Wednesday's 125-117 loss to the Trail Blazers with 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes.

Bey set a new high-scoring mark in this loss and also reached a season-high output in assists. The fifth-year forward opened the season in a bench role but has been one of the best players for the Pels of late since moving to the starting lineup four games ago. Over that span, Bey is averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 44 percent from three-point range.