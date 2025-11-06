Bey ended Wednesday's 101-99 win over Dallas with 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes.

It was the second start of the season for Bey, who responded to the promotion by posting season highs in points, boards and treys. The Pelicans are likely to continue asking more of Bey until they're able to bring Zion Williamson (hamstring) back into the mix. Bey is working his way onto deep-league fantasy radars, averaging 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per contest across eight games this season.