Bey (hip) recorded 17 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes Tuesday in the Pelicans' 122-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Cleared to play for the first time since Dec. 31 after missing the previous six games due to a right hip flexor strain, Bey stepped into the starting five in his return and seemingly operated without a minute restriction. Thanks to a productive showing at the free-throw line, Bey finished second in scoring on the Pelicans to only Trey Murphy (31 points). The 26-year-old offered little else in the peripheral categories to supplement his scoring, however, and his overall fantasy value and minutes will likely take a hit once the Pelicans get Herbert Jones (ankle) back from injury.