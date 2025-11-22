Pelicans' Saddiq Bey: Starting vs. Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bey will start Saturday's game against the Hawks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
With Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Herbert Jones (back) sidelined, Bey will rejoin the starting five. Over seven starts this season, the 26-year-old forward has averaged 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 31.1 minutes per game.
