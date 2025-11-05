Bey notched 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and four rebounds across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 win over the Hornets.

Bey scored a season-high 17 points, stepping up in the absence of Zion Williamson, who was earlier ruled out for up to 10 days with yet another hamstring injury. While Bey's overall game is somewhat limited, he could certainly be in line for more playing time over the coming games. If you need points and threes, he could be worth a look.