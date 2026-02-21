Bey finished with 22 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Friday's 139-118 loss to Milwaukee.

The fifth-year forward is putting together a career-best season in his first campaign with the Pelicans. Bey has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 12 games, averaging 21.7 points, 6.5 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.2 steals over that span, but it remains to be seen what his usage will look like once Dejounte Murray (Achilles) is cleared for his season debut.