Bey finished Friday's 120-119 loss to Utah with 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 22 minutes off the bench.

The Pelicans' second unit was productive overall, with three players scoring in double digits, but it was Bey who led the way for the unit. The journeyman forward is on his third team in six NBA seasons, but after starting 64 of 72 regular-season games for New Orleans in 2025-26 and averaging 31.2 minutes, Bey's looking at a reduced role off the bench to begin the current campaign.