Bey chipped in eight points (2-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 102-95 loss to the Hornets.

Bey finally slowed down on the offensive end, scoring just eight points, the fewest he has scored in more than two months. While this was obviously a night to forget, Bey is in the midst of an unexpected breakout, putting together his best season despite coming off a long-term knee injury. In 45 appearances, he is averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 30.3 minutes per game, good enough for top 90 value in nine-category leagues.