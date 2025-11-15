Bey finished with 11 points (3-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 118-104 loss to the Lakers.

Bey finished just three rebounds and three assists away from a triple-double, so on the surface, his performance wasn't bad by any means. However, Bey had a rough shooting outing, and this 11-point output was his lowest mark in his last five outings since moving to a starting role. Despite the subpar showing, Bey should remain in the first unit and should continue to have green light to shoot from almost anywhere in a Pelicans team with very few proven offensive weapons as long as Zion Williamson (hamstring) remains sidelined.