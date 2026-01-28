Bey had 16 points (4-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 104-95 loss to the Thunder.

Considering he missed the entire 2024-25 season recovering from a torn ACL, Bey's emergence this campaign has been quite the story. Across 42 regular-season appearances, he's on pace to return ninth-round value in nine-category formats with 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.