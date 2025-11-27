Bey closed with 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 133-128 overtime loss to Memphis.

The fifth-year forward has suddenly become a force on the glass. Bey has started three straight games while Herbert Jones (calf) has been unavailable and he's produced a double-double in all three, averaging 18.7 points, 11.3 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.7 threes and 2.0 steals in 33.7 minutes a contest. Jones is expected to miss at least one more game, but it could be tough to dislodge Bey from the starting five given his impressive level of play over the last week.