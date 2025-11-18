Pelicans' Saddiq Bey: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bey (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchhup with the Thunder.
Bey will miss Monday's game after tweaking his ankle during Sunday's loss to the Warriors, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets. With Bey unavailable, Jordan Hawkins should see a minutes bump.
