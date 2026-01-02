Pelicans' Saddiq Bey: Won't suit up Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bey (hip) will not play Friday against the Trail Blazers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Bey was previously listed as questionable, but he'll be sidelined for the second time this season. With Bey on the shelf, the Pelicans could give more run to guys like Micah Peavy, Jordan Hawkins and Bryce McGowens.
