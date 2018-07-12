Pelicans' Shavon Shields: Out Thursday with hip injury

Shields is dealing with a right hip contusion and has been ruled out for Thursday's summer league matchup against the Heat.

Shields has started all three summer league game so far in Vegas, posting averages of 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 26.7 minutes. However, it appears he may have picked up a bruised hip in the last contest and will now sit this one out. It's unclear if Shields will be done for the rest of the summer league, but in his place Thursday, Trevon Bluiett will be picking up the start.