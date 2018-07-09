Pelicans' Shavon Shields: Scores 14 in loss to Detroit
Shields had 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) in 33 minutes of action Monday against the Pistons.
Notching the start alongside Tony Carr, Shields contributed five assists, four rebounds and two steals to go with his double-digit scoring total. The 24-year-old spent last season in Italy.
