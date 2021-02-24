Thornwell signed a 10-day contract with the Pelicans on Wednesday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.
In a salary-cap-related move, the Pelicans waived Thornwell earlier in the week, and they'll now bring him back on a 10-day deal. The former South Carolina standout was not a part of the regular rotation, appearing in just 11 games and logging 53 total minutes.
More News
-
Sindarius Thornwell: Cut by New Orleans•
-
Pelicans' Sindarius Thornwell: Logs two minutes•
-
Pelicans' Sindarius Thornwell: Receives starting nod•
-
Pelicans' Sindarius Thornwell: Clear of injury report•
-
Pelicans' Sindarius Thornwell: Still out Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Sindarius Thornwell: Ruled out Monday•