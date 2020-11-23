Thornwell signed a one-year, minimum contract with the Pelicans on Monday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old joined the Pelicans as a substitute player for the NBA bubble in Orlando, and he'll rejoin the team after appearing in two games down the stretch. Thornwell otherwise last saw NBA action with the Clippers in 2018 and averaged 4.9 minutes across 64 games.