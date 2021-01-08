Thornwell (COVID-19) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Hornets.
The 26-year-old missed the past two games due the the NBA's health and safety protocols, but he'll be available for Friday's contest. Thornwell has totaled 10 minutes in his two appearances this season, and he should return to his role outside of coach Stan Van Gundy's regular rotation.
