Thornwell posted 12 points (3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, and three rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 119-104 scrimmage win over the Nuggets.
Thornwell signed a deal with the Pelicans earlier this month and might have a role off the bench once the regular season resumes, but he faces a tough road to earn meaningful minutes in a crowded backcourt that already includes Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, J.J. Redick, and rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker, among others.
