Thornwell played two minutes off the bench during Tuesday's win over Houston.
Thornwell missed his only shot attempt of the night, a three-pointer in junk time during Tuesday's blowout victory. The former South Carolina standout hasn't scored since dropping a season-high five points versus the Rockets on Jan. 30.
