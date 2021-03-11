Thornwell re-signed with the Pelicans on a 10-day contract Wednesday.
It's the 26-year-old's second consecutive 10-day pact with New Orleans after being cut by the team Feb. 22. Thornwell is averaging 4.8 minutes across 11 appearances this season.
