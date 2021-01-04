Thornwell is in the league's health and safety protocol and won't play Monday against the Pacers.
Thornwell has had minimal playing time to begin the season, but he'll be unavailable Monday. It's unclear whether he'll suit up Wednesday against Oklahoma City.
