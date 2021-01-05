Thornwell (COVID-19) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Thornwell will be unavailable for the second straight contest while going through the league's health and safety protocols for COVID-19.
More News
-
Pelicans' Sindarius Thornwell: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pelicans' Sindarius Thornwell: Back with Pelicans•
-
Pelicans' Sindarius Thornwell: Dishes out seven dimes•
-
Pelicans' Sindarius Thornwell: Signs on with New Orleans•
-
Sindarius Thornwell: Musters 12 points in win•
-
Sindarius Thornwell: Flirts with triple-double•