Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Bounced from rotation
Hill (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Pelicans' 125-120 win over the Bulls.
Even with the Pelicans down five players due to injury and not choosing to use Wesley Johnson after he was dealt to the Wizards during the contest, coach Alvin Gentry still wasn't inclined to hand Hill minutes in a close game. It's hard to quibble with the decision, given that Hill is averaging a meager 4.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 20.3 minutes per game on the season and has generally provided little production since inking a four-year, $48 million contract with New Orleans in the summer of July. The Pelicans would surely like to shed Hill from their payroll prior to Thursday's trade deadline, but it's unclear if they'll be able to find a taker for his contract.
More News
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Sees 37 minutes in Thursday's start•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: To start vs. Thunder•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Rejoins rotation in minor role•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Plays 29 minutes in Monday's win•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Goes back to bench•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...