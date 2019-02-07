Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Bounced from rotation

Hill (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Pelicans' 125-120 win over the Bulls.

Even with the Pelicans down five players due to injury and not choosing to use Wesley Johnson after he was dealt to the Wizards during the contest, coach Alvin Gentry still wasn't inclined to hand Hill minutes in a close game. It's hard to quibble with the decision, given that Hill is averaging a meager 4.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 20.3 minutes per game on the season and has generally provided little production since inking a four-year, $48 million contract with New Orleans in the summer of July. The Pelicans would surely like to shed Hill from their payroll prior to Thursday's trade deadline, but it's unclear if they'll be able to find a taker for his contract.