Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Could make debut Sunday

Hill (hamstring) could make his season debut Sunday against the Celtics, Scott Kushner of The Advocate reports.

Hill has missed the entire 2017-18 campaign up until this point, but has finally made enough progress in his recovery from a torn hamstring to potentially make a return in the near future. His first opportunity will come Sunday against the Celtics, though even if he does play, coach Alvin Gentry indicated he'd see only limited minutes in his first game back. Hill can continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes for now, though fantasy owners should monitor him over the next few weeks until we get a better idea on what his role will be.