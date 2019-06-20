Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Dealt to Atlanta

Hill -- along with the No. 4 and No. 57 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, plus a future second-round pick -- has been dealt to the Hawks for the No. 8, 17 and 35 picks in the 2019 Draft.

This deal is more about the picks and New Orleans dumping Hill's contract -- he's owed $13.2 million next season -- than the impact Hill will make as a player in Atlanta. Hill has struggled to make an impact lately, appearing in just 56 total games across the past two seasons. Last year, he averaged 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.0 minutes. It's unlikely his production will change much with the Hawks. At least not to the level that warrants fantasy consideration.