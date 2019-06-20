Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Dealt to Atlanta

Hill -- along with the No. 4 and No. 57 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, plus a future second-round pick -- has been dealt to the Hawks for the No. 8, 17 and 35 picks in the 2019 Draft.

This deal is more about the picks and New Orleans dumping Hill's contract -- he's owed $13.2 million next season -- than the impact Hill will make as a player in Atlanta. Hill has struggled to make an impact lately, appearing in just 56 total games across the past two seasons. Last year, he averaged 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.0 minutes. It's unlikely his production will change much with the Hawks. At least not to the level that warrants fantasy consideration.

More News

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER WATCH LIVE ANALYSIS
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...

    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NBA DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NBA DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ