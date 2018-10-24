Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Defensive stopper Tuesday
Hill tallied just two points but added four steals, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 victory over the Clippers.
Hill played 23 minutes off the bench Tuesday, chipping in across the board albeit on low volume. Hill's value is almost completely tied to his defense, thus limiting him to deeper leagues or potential streaming. The six combined defensive stats are nice but should be seen as the norm for a player of Hill's limited skillset.
