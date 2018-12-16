Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Draws spot start

Hill is starting Sunday against the Heat, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Hill gets the nod at forward despite E'Twaun Moore being cleared to take the court. Hill is averaging 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over his previous 10 games (24.7 minutes) and should be in line for plenty of run at home against Miami.

