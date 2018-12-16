Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Draws spot start
Hill is starting Sunday against the Heat, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Hill gets the nod at forward despite E'Twaun Moore being cleared to take the court. Hill is averaging 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over his previous 10 games (24.7 minutes) and should be in line for plenty of run at home against Miami.
More News
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Sees 34 minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Offers nothing in starting role•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Into starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Modest production in spot start•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Late addition to starting five•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Remains on bench after all•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...