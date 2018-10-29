Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Enters starting five

Hill will draw the start Monday against the Nuggets, Sean Kelley of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

With Elfrid Payton (ankle) ruled out, Hill is in line to start at small forward while Jrue Holiday shifts to point guard and E'Twaun Moore moves to shooting guard. Hill is averaging 3.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 20.0 minutes per game so far this season.