Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Expects to play 8-to-10 minutes Tuesday
Hill said he expects to play 8-to-10 minutes during Tuesday's contest against Dallas, Studio Host for the Pelicans Daniel Sallerson reports.
Hill made his season debut Sunday against the Celtics after missing time due to a torn hamstring. He played eight minutes, providing only one statistic -- an assist. As expected, he'll continue to be eased back into action.
More News
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Makes season debut Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will play 8-to-10 minutes Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Could make debut Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Participating in practice•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...