Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Expects to play 8-to-10 minutes Tuesday

Hill said he expects to play 8-to-10 minutes during Tuesday's contest against Dallas, Studio Host for the Pelicans Daniel Sallerson reports.

Hill made his season debut Sunday against the Celtics after missing time due to a torn hamstring. He played eight minutes, providing only one statistic -- an assist. As expected, he'll continue to be eased back into action.

