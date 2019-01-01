Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Goes back to bench

Hill will move to the bench for Monday's game against Minnesota, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hill received a spot start Saturday against the Rockets with both Elfrid Payton (finger) and Darius Miller (illness) out. Both will return Monday, however, and Hill move back to his normal role off the bench where he's averaged just over 22 minutes per game this season.

