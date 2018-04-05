Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Grabs six boards in Wednesday's win
Hill had zero points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 123-95 win over the Grizzlies.
Hill went scoreless despite seeing his heaviest load of minutes through eight appearances. He has yet to reach double figures in scoring, though it's at least a good sign that he has been able to clear 20 minutes in three of the last four tilts. With that being said, Hill is probably not yet someone to bank on for fantasy purposes.
