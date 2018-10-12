Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Has little influence in 14 minutes Thursday
Hill finished with just two points and two rebounds in 14 minutes during Thursday's 134-119 preseason loss to Toronto.
Hill played 14 minutes in Thursday's loss and was a non-factor on both ends of the floor. He continues to work his way back from last season's injury and at this stage appears to be on the outside looking in when it comes to a starting spot. There is a chance he is given the nod on certain night's based on matchups but nonetheless, he is not a fantasy option in most formats.
More News
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Grabs six boards in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will rejoin lineup Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Will be rested Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Scores two points in Tuesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Starting Tuesday despite minutes limit•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...