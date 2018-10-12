Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Has little influence in 14 minutes Thursday

Hill finished with just two points and two rebounds in 14 minutes during Thursday's 134-119 preseason loss to Toronto.

Hill played 14 minutes in Thursday's loss and was a non-factor on both ends of the floor. He continues to work his way back from last season's injury and at this stage appears to be on the outside looking in when it comes to a starting spot. There is a chance he is given the nod on certain night's based on matchups but nonetheless, he is not a fantasy option in most formats.