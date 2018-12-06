Pelicans' Solomon Hill: Into starting lineup Wednesday
Hill will get the start for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Hill will push E'Twaun Moore to the bench in what looks like to be a matchups decision by coach Alvin Gentry. Across 13 games this year, Hill is averaging 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.7 minutes.
